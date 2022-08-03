Colorado murder suspect charged more than a year after a deadly shooting, already in prison for other charges

Deshawn Doyle
Deshawn Doyle(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was already in prison is now suspected of murder.

Pueblo Police announced charges were filed on Tuesday for 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle for the death of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman. Harman was killed on Jan. 31, 2021 in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department added Doyle was already in prison serving time for other felony charges.

