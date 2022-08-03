Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
SB I-25 closure
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

Latest News

New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women...
LIVE: Biden, Harris to give remarks; president to sign executive order to protect abortion travel
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty