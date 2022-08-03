2 fire departments north of Colorado Springs combine services to form the Monument Fire Department

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District has joined forces with the Donald Wescott Fire Protection District to form Monument Fire.

The Fire Chief, Andy Kovacs, states the integration will better serve the Tri-Lakes Region by integrating administrative, training, fire prevention, and other critical internal support functions to support field operations.

The chief provided other benefits to the merger after making the announcement official this week:

• Increase the depth of available emergency resources;

• Maximize use of current fire station locations and apparatus deployment;

• Provide for more cost-effect expansion of fire stations to serve new development;

• Establish uniformity in training, operations, and fire code enforcement;

• Integrate operational procedures.

• Increase the cost-effectiveness of legal, accounting, payroll, and medical billing services; and

• Improve the career opportunities for personnel.

