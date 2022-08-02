Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die.

Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.

The victim has only been identified as a 40-year-old from Pueblo.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says troopers currently do not have a suspect vehicle description. Anyone who witnessed the crash or believes they have information that could help law enforcement should contact State Patrol.

Highway 50 and San Pedro Street is located just southeast of Pueblo city limits.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.