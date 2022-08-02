Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die.

Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.

The victim has only been identified as a 40-year-old from Pueblo.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says troopers currently do not have a suspect vehicle description. Anyone who witnessed the crash or believes they have information that could help law enforcement should contact State Patrol.

Highway 50 and San Pedro Street is located just southeast of Pueblo city limits.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
Kristopher Lockit
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder
Undated photo of Empower Field at Mile High.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

Latest News

Spot shower or storm today, hot
Feeling the heat!
Gov Polis celebrates Colorado Day commending fire mitigation efforts
Gov. Polis celebrates wildfire prevention efforts near Woodland Park on Colorado Day
Broadmoor car break-in
WATCH: Burglars caught on camera breaking into cars
Police say they are reviewing this surveillance video, which shows a person trying to open car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police investigating 3 dozen vehicle burglaries in Broadmoor neighborhood