WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

Burglary suspect.
Burglary suspect.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM MDT
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City.

The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.

Call 719-583-6250 with any information on the suspect’s identity or location.

