WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City.

The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.

Call 719-583-6250 with any information on the suspect’s identity or location.

Recognize this man? Give us a call. He’s suspect in early Monday burglary at Fastbreak, 6654 Hwy 165 in Colo City. He broke window & entered store and took several items. He wore long-sleeved white shirt w/blue sleeves, blue/white shorts, blue bandana and had facial hair. pic.twitter.com/44PYOibsL4 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.