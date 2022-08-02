WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City.
The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
Call 719-583-6250 with any information on the suspect’s identity or location.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.