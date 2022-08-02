Students to raise cows on campus for cafeteria lunch at New York high school

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A school district in New York is committing to teaching students about farm-to-table food supply by raising its own cows for school lunch.

Windsor Central School District said the state has given the district nearly $90,000 for the program.

The district said it would use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program. Students will have the opportunity to engage with livestock.

Officials said the cows killed would provide beef to the high school cafeteria.

Tina Miner-James, an agriculture teacher at Windsor High School, said the program allows students to learn how difficult it is to raise an animal for meat.

“The end result is something that you are going to feed people with. The expectation is that that product is good. You want to raise it in such a way that the consumer enjoys it,” Miner-James said.

The district said it would spend this school year preparing the infrastructure to house the cows, and they will be raised in an area by the school’s chicken coop.

