Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has given final approval to a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. He has said the bill “makes good on our sacred obligation” to care for veterans and their families. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation once before, but the process briefly derailed when Republicans made a late attempt to change the bill.

The GOP objections delayed final passage, infuriating veterans groups and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart.

We just passed the PACT Act.



After years of inaction from Washington, this bill represents the largest expansion of veteran health care benefits in decades.



It’s the least we can do for the men and women that made sacrifices to keep us safe. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) August 2, 2022

