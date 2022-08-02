Renter rights workshop in Colorado Springs free to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A nonprofit organization is aiming to help low-incoming families and seniors in Colorado by holding a renter rights workshop.

The “Renter Rights 101 – Know Your Lease” is free to the public and is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in the East Community Room at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. Participants will have the option of attending in person or remotely and is being held by Colorado Legal Services.

The workshop will offer general information for tenants and cannot provide specific legal advice. Low-income residents or senior citizens facing a housing issue can contact Colorado Legal Services at (719) 471-0380 for legal help.

The goal of the workshop will cover a variety of topics from what a tenant can do if something goes wrong to preventing housing discrimination.

CLICK HERE to register

CLICK HERE for more information on the Renter Rights Workshops through the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division.

