Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them.

Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.

The cause of her death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-679-2354.

A missing poster shared on Feb. 16:

If you have any information regarding Missing Person Melinda Tafoya-Detoro, please call immediately!

Posted by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
Kristopher Lockit
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder

Latest News

SB I-25 closure
I-25 southbound closed north of Colorado Springs on Tuesday
U.S. Military burn pit file photo.
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
Claudio-Grizzel's death was deemed an accidental fentanyl overdose... One of more than 50 as of...
Family speaks of woman who died from accidental fentanyl overdose, shares GoFundMe after funeral costs
8/2/22
WATCH: 1st case of monkeypox detected in Pueblo County