Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them.

Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.

The cause of her death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-679-2354.

A missing poster shared on Feb. 16:

If you have any information regarding Missing Person Melinda Tafoya-Detoro, please call immediately! Posted by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.