New state record Brook Trout caught in a Colorado lake

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a new record holder in Colorado!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced recently that Tim Daniel of Granby caught a Brook Trout weighing it 7.84 pounds, measuring 23 1/4 inches in length with a girth of 15 3/8 inches.

“When I headed out to fish that day with my friend Karen and four-legged friend Moose, I had no intention of breaking a record,” said Mr. Daniel. “I wasn’t sure what I had hooked, but I knew it was big. I’ve fished waters in Northwest Colorado for many years, and I have landed some big fish. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of CPW aquatic biologists, Northwest Colorado has some of the best fisheries in the state.”

Tim landed the monster on May 23 at Monarch Lake in Grand County. The previous Brook Trout record was set in 1947.

