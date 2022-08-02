Florence holds special election Tuesday to fill six empty city council seats

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The town of Florence is looking to restore its city council following a mass exodus earlier this year.

Tuesday, the town will hold a special election to fill the six seat vacated in March when the members resigned.

The resignation followed what had already been a tumultuous period for the town of less than 4,000, the most notable being the 2021 arrest of a former city manager at the Denver International Airport on charges including talking, sexual contact without consent and providing alcohol to a minor. None of the resigning members cited why they were leaving city council in their formal resignation letters, but in conversations with 11 News, some portrayed a sense of frustration with the city’s problems and past scandals.

One of those now-former council members, Mike Vendetti, is vying to return to his seat and is on Tuesday’s ballot.

To cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, you must be a registered voter living within Florence’s city limits, and you must show up in person to the voting site. The election is being held at the Emergent Campus gymnasium in Maple Street. Ballots will be accepted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Candidates for the six council seats are:

Ward 1

James Vanhoutan

Rudl Mergelman

Kevin Bradley

Anthony Puckett

Ward 2

Matthew Stiefel

Steve Wolfe

Eric Hatfield

Kathryn Johanna Nabors

Ward 3

Mike Vendetti

Gayle MacKinnon

Deborah Gibson

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.