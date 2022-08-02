Employee leaves work to find car stolen; El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Days after an employee had their vehicle stolen while at work, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new surveillance photos in hopes someone has information on the crime.

On July 20, three suspects in a Subaru pulled into a parking spot at a business on Meridian Market View in Falcon. One got out and climbed into the pickup in the neighboring parking space, then both vehicles drove off. When the victim got off their shift, they discovered their truck was gone.

According to surveillance, the sheriff’s office says the suspect who physically stole the vehicle is a thin man dressed in a light-colored long-sleeve button-up shirt over a darker shirt with dark pants and a baseball cap.

The other two suspects are described as a thin woman with blonde hair wearing a dark tank top and dark pants and a shorter suspect in dark tank top and dark cropped pants. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear if the third suspect is a man or a woman.

The vehicle that was stolen is a black 1992 Nissan pick-up track with a black topper and a crack in the rear window. The suspect vehicle is a maroon Subaru Outback with no hubcaps and possible damage to the passenger-side rear bumper.

This grainy surveillance photo shows suspect number one getting into the victim's vehicle. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

“Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this crime.”

