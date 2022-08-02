Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog

The crash scene at Circle and Constitution on Aug. 2, 2022.
The crash scene at Circle and Constitution on Aug. 2, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers.

Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.

Police tell 11 News that after running the man’s plates, they learned the car was stolen.

As of 10 a.m., officers were searching the area for the suspect. A description has not been released at this time. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
Kristopher Lockit
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole

Latest News

Florence city building.
Florence holds special election Tuesday to fill six empty city council seats
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo
Spot shower or storm today, hot
Feeling the heat!
Gov Polis celebrates Colorado Day commending fire mitigation efforts
Gov. Polis celebrates wildfire prevention efforts near Woodland Park on Colorado Day