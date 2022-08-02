Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers.

Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.

Police tell 11 News that after running the man’s plates, they learned the car was stolen.

As of 10 a.m., officers were searching the area for the suspect. A description has not been released at this time. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

