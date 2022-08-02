Car split in half after hitting pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:34 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car was split in half after hitting a pole overnight.

Colorado Springs police closed down the intersection of Powers and Stetson Hills, in northeastern Colorado Springs, around midnight Tuesday due to a two-car crash.

Police told 11 News on scene one car was split in half after hitting a traffic control pole. Officers have not released if drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in this crash yet, or any other details about what led up to this crash.

There were no serious injuries, although police have not released how many people were involved in this crash yet.

Colorado Springs Utilities was called to the scene to fix the pole. As of 2:30 a.m., the road remains closed as crews fix the lights. We will update the article as we learn more.

