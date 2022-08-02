Car split in half after hitting pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car was split in half after hitting a pole overnight.

Colorado Springs police closed down the intersection of Powers and Stetson Hills, in northeastern Colorado Springs, around midnight Tuesday due to a two-car crash.

Police told 11 News on scene one car was split in half after hitting a traffic control pole. Officers have not released if drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in this crash yet, or any other details about what led up to this crash.

There were no serious injuries, although police have not released how many people were involved in this crash yet.

Colorado Springs Utilities was called to the scene to fix the pole. As of 2:30 a.m., the road remains closed as crews fix the lights. We will update the article as we learn more.

The intersection of Powers Bl / Stetson Hills Bl is closed in all 4 directions due to a traffic accident until further notice. See alternative routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 2, 2022

