Three-year-old dies after being hit by car in unincorporated El Paso County driveway by mother

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A three-year-old died after being hit by a car reportedly by her mother.

Colorado State Patrol was notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in a driveway of a home near Fontaine Blvd. and Lamprey Drive around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a car in the driveway struck a 3-year-old girl, who seriously injured. The girl was taken to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, was identified by troopers as the girl’s mother.

The incident remains under investigation, however, drugs or alcohol are not considered contributing factors in this case. For further information, contact Master Trooper Glen Brown at 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.