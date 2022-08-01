Portion of Nevada Avenue closed in downtown Colorado Springs starting Aug. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of road in downtown Colorado Springs will closed starting Monday so utility crews can make some upgrades.

The closure is on southbound Nevada between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue and will be in place for up to two weeks. The roadway is closed to pedestrians too, not just vehicles. Northbound Nevada remains open.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the closure is so it can give the alley at the junction of Nevada, Colorado and Tejon a much-needed makeover. The project is called the AdAmAn Alley project in honor of the mountaineering organization by the same name, which is celebrating its centennial this December. Springs Utilities says the utilities being upgraded during this project are about as old as the club!

“Approximately 600 linear feet of alley will have 100-plus-year-old utilities upgraded and pavement reconstructed. The surface will be reconstructed with the intent of supporting pedestrian accessibility throughout. Once the city and Colorado Springs Utilities have completed the utility and pavement work, the Downtown Partnership, along with the private property owners, will implement public art and other aesthetic improvements to create a more inviting place for people to gather,” Springs Utilities said in a news release about the project.

Westbound Colorado between Nevada and Tejon was already closed for the project and will remain so until the work is finished. That’s currently estimated to be in October.

