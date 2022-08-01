Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

Kristopher Lockit
Kristopher Lockit(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area.

11 News is choosing to not report the name or the exact age of the child, but the boy was younger than 10. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.

Detectives tracked Lockit to an area near Marksheffel Road and Woodmen Road near Colorado Springs. The boy was found and unharmed, according to police. Lockit was charged with kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

“[The boy] was taken into protective custody by Fountain Police,” part of a news release reads. “The Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified and responded. Against the recommendation of the Fountain Police, DHS placed [the boy] back in the home with his mother.”

A second adult male could face charges, however the investigation is ongoing. Police tell 11 News the suspect is known to the family. The boy’s mother was issued a criminal summons for child abuse.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-382-4217.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated photo of Empower Field at Mile High.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field at Mile High
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
The homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins is ongoing.
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
Police cars respond to the 1500 block of Union, where officers say the met the victim of a...
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs

Latest News

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Missing Fountain child found safe; investigation ongoing
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident