Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area.

11 News is choosing to not report the name or the exact age of the child, but the boy was younger than 10. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.

Detectives tracked Lockit to an area near Marksheffel Road and Woodmen Road near Colorado Springs. The boy was found and unharmed, according to police. Lockit was charged with kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

“[The boy] was taken into protective custody by Fountain Police,” part of a news release reads. “The Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified and responded. Against the recommendation of the Fountain Police, DHS placed [the boy] back in the home with his mother.”

A second adult male could face charges, however the investigation is ongoing. Police tell 11 News the suspect is known to the family. The boy’s mother was issued a criminal summons for child abuse.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-382-4217.

