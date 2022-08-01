Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident

Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting.

Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.

“Officers were informed that a white Cadillac Escalade was involved in the shooting and fled the scene,” police wrote in the news release. “The Pueblo Police Department is asking for any information related to the shooting or the white Cadillac Escalade that was involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-553-2502.

