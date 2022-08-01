Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police shared details on a large investigation tied to a gang known as ‘P-Block” on Monday.

According to police, the investigation took place from December of 2021 through July of this year. Detectives alongside the Strategic Investigations Unit were tracking a pattern of crimes they believe were committed by members of the “P-Bock”Gang. The investigation connected multiple juveniles to a series of crimes, including an incident at Panorama Middle School on Jan. 31. Because of their ages, Colorado Springs Police are not sharing the identities of four suspects they tied to multiple crimes.

Police say “Suspect 1″ is being charged with Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, 1st Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Accessory to Attempted 1-st Degree Murder, and Intimidation of a Witness or Victim of Attempted 1st-Degree Murder.

“Suspect 2″ is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile, Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st-Degree Murder.

“Suspect 3″ is charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Vehicular Eluding, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders, 1st Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st-Degree Murder.

“Suspect 4″ was arrested for Criminal Solicitation for Felony Menacing.

