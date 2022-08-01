Help keep the destructive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ out of Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Experts in Colorado are asking the public to help keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the Centennial State.

The Spotted Lanternfly or SLF, Lycorma delicatula (White), is an invasive planthopper. It is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The species was recently found in Iowa.

“The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that could decimate Colorado’s signature crops like peaches, grapes, hops, and more than 70 other species of plants,” said Rich Guggenheim, Ph.D, Plant Health Certification Program Manager. “The spotted lanternfly is a notorious hitchhiker and Coloradans as well as travelers visiting our state should know what to look for to stop this invasive and destructive pest before it enters our state.”

Once introduced, the spotted lanternfly is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range. The pest is extremely mobile and spreads easily both through physically hopping and laying egg masses on things such as cars, trucks, trailers, moving pods, and railcars. While no spotted lanternfly sightings have been confirmed in Colorado yet, CDA is asking Coloradans and visitors to our state to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly and inspect their vehicles before entering the state.

More information can be found on a new website set up by the state by clicking here, or in the information document at the bottom of this article.

If you believe you’ve seen a Spotted Lanternfly in any of its life stages, report the sighting to the Colorado Department of Agriculture at ag.colorado.gov/slf, by uploading a photo and providing exact location details. Members of the public can also email cda_slf@state.co.us or call 303-869-9081.

