Help keep the destructive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ out of Colorado

What to look for when it comes to the Spotted Lanternfly.
What to look for when it comes to the Spotted Lanternfly.(Colorado Dept. of Agriculture)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Experts in Colorado are asking the public to help keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the Centennial State.

The Spotted Lanternfly or SLF, Lycorma delicatula (White), is an invasive planthopper. It is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The species was recently found in Iowa.

“The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that could decimate Colorado’s signature crops like peaches, grapes, hops, and more than 70 other species of plants,” said Rich Guggenheim, Ph.D, Plant Health Certification Program Manager. “The spotted lanternfly is a notorious hitchhiker and Coloradans as well as travelers visiting our state should know what to look for to stop this invasive and destructive pest before it enters our state.”

Once introduced, the spotted lanternfly is a serious pest with a high reproductive capacity and large host range. The pest is extremely mobile and spreads easily both through physically hopping and laying egg masses on things such as cars, trucks, trailers, moving pods, and railcars. While no spotted lanternfly sightings have been confirmed in Colorado yet, CDA is asking Coloradans and visitors to our state to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly and inspect their vehicles before entering the state.

More information can be found on a new website set up by the state by clicking here, or in the information document at the bottom of this article.

If you believe you’ve seen a Spotted Lanternfly in any of its life stages, report the sighting to the Colorado Department of Agriculture at ag.colorado.gov/slf, by uploading a photo and providing exact location details. Members of the public can also email cda_slf@state.co.us or call 303-869-9081.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated photo of Empower Field at Mile High.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field at Mile High
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
The homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins is ongoing.
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
3-year-old dies after being hit by car driven by mother south of Colorado Springs
Police cars respond to the 1500 block of Union, where officers say the met the victim of a...
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs

Latest News

Generic of Pueblo Police.
Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident
Hot start to the week ahead!
Feeling the heat!
Woman receiving a mammogram.
Free breast and cervical cancer screenings for many Colorado women
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Juveniles tied to Colorado Springs gang ‘P-Block’ suspected of serious crimes including attempted murder