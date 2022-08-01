Help a Colorado girl get a specialized bike through a new Quick Quack Car Wash fundraiser in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser in Fountain to help get a Colorado girl a specialized bike.
Klohe was born with Congenital Cytomegalovirus, resulting in Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. Klohe has never been able to ride a bike herself, but thanks to new adaptive technology Klohe tried out at The Arc Pikes Peak Region, there’s a specialized bicycle that is perfect for her!
The VeloPlus cycle allows a rider to take Klohe around on the front of the bike while she sits in her wheelchair. The specialized bike comes with a price tag of about $12,000.
On Monday, a Quick Quack Car Wash at 6160 Timer Brail Point in Fountain is holding a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. to help Klohe. The car wash will match every donation up to a predetermined amount to help get Klohe a VeloPlus cycle!
WHERE: Quick Quack Car Wash at 6160 Timer Brail Point, Fountain
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1
WHY: To help Klohe get a specialized bike!
HOW: You donate money and Quick Quack Car Wash will match your donation! (Up to a predetermined amount.)
