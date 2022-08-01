Help a Colorado girl get a specialized bike through a new Quick Quack Car Wash fundraiser in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser in Fountain to help get a Colorado girl a specialized bike.

Klohe was born with Congenital Cytomegalovirus, resulting in Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. Klohe has never been able to ride a bike herself, but thanks to new adaptive technology Klohe tried out at The Arc Pikes Peak Region, there’s a specialized bicycle that is perfect for her!

The VeloPlus cycle allows a rider to take Klohe around on the front of the bike while she sits in her wheelchair. The specialized bike comes with a price tag of about $12,000.

On Monday, a Quick Quack Car Wash at 6160 Timer Brail Point in Fountain is holding a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. to help Klohe. The car wash will match every donation up to a predetermined amount to help get Klohe a VeloPlus cycle!

WHERE: Quick Quack Car Wash at 6160 Timer Brail Point, Fountain

WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1

WHY: To help Klohe get a specialized bike!

HOW: You donate money and Quick Quack Car Wash will match your donation! (Up to a predetermined amount.)

Today is the day!!!!! Will you be there?? If you can’t make it and want to donate or live out of state and want to... Posted by Jordan Bradley on Monday, August 1, 2022

