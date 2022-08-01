Happy birthday, Colorado! Celebrate with free state park entry on Aug. 1!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is turning the big 1-4-6 -- and we’re all invited to the party!

On this day in 1876, Colorado became the 38th state in the United States. It’s become an annual tradition for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to offer free admission to all of its state parks on the first Monday in August. This year is extra special because the first Monday in August is also the state’s actual birthday: Aug. 1!

Coloradans have plenty of parks to choose from: the state boasts 42! For those in and near the Pikes Peak region, that includes Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Mueller State Park, Eleven Mile and Lake Pueblo.

If you’re active military or a veteran, the deal is even sweeter: free admission to every state park for the whole month of August! That includes those in the Reserves and National Guard. Just be sure you have proof of your service when visiting. More details can be found here.

Choose your own adventure by clicking here for a map of all of the state parks!

Happy birthday, Colorado! You don’t look a day over 139!

