Free breast and cervical cancer screenings for many Colorado women

Woman receiving a mammogram.
Woman receiving a mammogram.(National Cancer Institute/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a new campaign on Monday to bring awareness to staying up-to-date on routine cancer screenings.

“As someone who was diagnosed with cancer four times, including as a young mother, I am committed to ensuring that all Coloradans have access to affordable, preventive healthcare and treatment,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “The Women’s Wellness Connection is a critical program that offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings at more than 100 clinics across Colorado so that cost, lack of health insurance, or immigration status does not get in the way of women catching cancer when chances of survival are highest.”

The Women’s Wellness Connection is a program that offers tests for free to women who qualify.

According to CDPHE, women 21 and older should be getting checked for cervical cancer every three to five years. Women 40 and older can get checked for breast cancer with a mammogram; doctors recommend getting it done every one to two years, depending on age.

To find out more about the Women’s Wellness Connection, and to see if you qualify, click here.

