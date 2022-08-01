Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced they were executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street.

“There is no danger to the public,” a post by the sheriff’s office reads. “Please avoid the area.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.