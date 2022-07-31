Woman falls to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

Undated photo of Empower Field at Mile High.
Undated photo of Empower Field at Mile High.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A woman on an escalator plunged to her death at the Broncos stadium Saturday night.

Denver police say she fell from the escalator railing to the concourse below. The death is being investigated as accidental.

The death happened during the Kenny Chesney concert held at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday. However, police have not said whether the woman was attending the concert.

We will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight...
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar
Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Primrose School closes after state investigation and serious allegations including child abuse
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle
30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert and 36-year-old, Jessie Leone Culpepper arrest photos.
2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo
Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a crash on I-25 near Exit 153,...
Crash causing involving motorcycle on I-25 near Briargate exit Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Ashton Laymon
Fountain police searching for missing child
The homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins is ongoing.
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash
Police cars respond to the 1500 block of Union, where officers say the met the victim of a...
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs