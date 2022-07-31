Woman falls to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER (KKTV) - A woman on an escalator plunged to her death at the Broncos stadium Saturday night.

Denver police say she fell from the escalator railing to the concourse below. The death is being investigated as accidental.

Update: An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2022

The death happened during the Kenny Chesney concert held at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday. However, police have not said whether the woman was attending the concert.

We will update this article as more information is released.

