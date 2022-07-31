Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after causing a crash near Patty Jewett Golf Course Saturday night.

Police say the rider was speeding west on Constitution near Union when he tried to pass a vehicle in the left lane. He instead rear-ended that car, lost control, and was thrown from his bike. He was transported from the scene with serious injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.

Officers identified the rider as Edwin Perez and said he will face traffic charges. Speeding and lack of safety equipment were cited by police as factors in the crash.

