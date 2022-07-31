Mandatory evacuations issued for wildfire in northern Colorado

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Homes have been evacuated in northern Colorado as firefighters battle a wildfire.

A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive to evacuate. The road is in a rural area off of county roads 12 and 29 and is located between Fort Collins and Longmont. Evacuees can go to the Berthoud Community Center.

No information on the size of the fire has been given.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

