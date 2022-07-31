Last chance to attend Colorado Renaissance Fair
It is not too late to attend the Colorado Renaissance Fair. It will go from 10:00am to 6:30pm today and from the same time on Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 45th Colorado Renaissance Fair will be ending their season next weekend.
11 News attended the fair Saturday afternoon. Below, you can see Wilsom. He is a known as a fire breather. He eats manipulates fire and even swallows it. In the video below, you can see him becoming a human flamethrower. You could really feel the heat from the front row.
This is Cydeshow Cy. He not only juggles dangerous weapons including swords and axes but he swallows swords. 11 News got the chance to see Cy put three swords in his mouth at once.
Tickets can be purchased here.
