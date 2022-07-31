Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs

Police cars respond to the 1500 block of Union, where officers say the met the victim of a...
Police cars respond to the 1500 block of Union, where officers say the met the victim of a stabbing. The victim had been attacked a few blocks away and was driven by a good Samaritan.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life.

The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.

While police have not confirmed the specifics of the citizen’s account, they wrote in the police department blotter that the victim “was moved from the area where the assault occurred to a safe location by an uninvolved citizen.”

The victim was then transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, and their condition has not been updated as of Sunday morning.

