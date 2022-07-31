Fountain police searching for missing child

Ashton Laymon
Ashton Laymon(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police need everyone to keep their eyes out for a missing little boy.

Ashton Laymon, 7, was last seen Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 800 South Santa Fe in Fountain. His family says Ashton told his mother that he was going to a friend’s house, but wouldn’t say which friend. He never returned home.

Police say Ashton is white, 3-foot-8 and 60 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and gray and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information on Ashton’s whereabouts is urged to call 719-390-5555 right away.

