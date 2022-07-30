Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say several people are in custody after they got information from a victim whose vehicle was stolen near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly a result of a carjacking where AR rifles were used.

Officers tried to recover the vehicle and take any suspects any individuals found to be in control of this stolen vehicle into custody. Upon finding the vehicle, police made announcements over a loud speaker for the occupants inside to surrender.

A little while later, the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to leave the area by crashing into a police vehicle. CSPD says “positive contact was utilized with the police vehicle” and the suspects left the vehicle. All occupants were captured and the driver was arrested.

Their identities have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Primrose School closes after state investigation and serious allegations including child abuse
Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Jared and Jamy Whiteman
Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday

Latest News

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight...
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside bar near downtown Colorado Springs
Weekend forecast
Warming Up This Weekend
Primrose School of Briargate has been shut down indefinitely
WATCH - Colorado Springs school shut down amid investigation
Gavel generic.
Jurors begin deliberating in safari killing trial