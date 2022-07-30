Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say several people are in custody after they got information from a victim whose vehicle was stolen near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road.

The stolen vehicle was reportedly a result of a carjacking where AR rifles were used.

Officers tried to recover the vehicle and take any suspects any individuals found to be in control of this stolen vehicle into custody. Upon finding the vehicle, police made announcements over a loud speaker for the occupants inside to surrender.

A little while later, the driver of the stolen vehicle tried to leave the area by crashing into a police vehicle. CSPD says “positive contact was utilized with the police vehicle” and the suspects left the vehicle. All occupants were captured and the driver was arrested.

Their identities have not been released.

