Crash causing slow speeds on I-25 near Briargate exit Saturday afternoon

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a crash on I-25 near Exit 153, Interquest Parkway, and Exit 151, Briargate Parkway, Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell 11 News a motorcycle was involved. We have calls into Colorado State Patrol to learn more information. It is unknown if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers should use slower speeds in the area. We will update this as more information becomes available.

