Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop

Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a marked police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road just before 8 a.m.

CSPD says the officer saw a vehicle “commit a red light violation at the intersection” so the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. As the officer was heading through the intersection, their vehicle reportedly hit another.

The driver of the second vehicle went to the hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of the crash, the CSPD officer did not report any injuries.

The intersection of Academy and Chelton was closed in all directions for a few hours but reopened around 11 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Primrose School closes after state investigation and serious allegations including child abuse
Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Jared and Jamy Whiteman
Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Theft suspect.
WANTED: Suspect last seen driving a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs area caught on camera stealing

Latest News

30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert and 36-year-old, Jessie Leone Culpepper arrest photos.
2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo
Storms take a back seat this week
Warmth and sunshine return
One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight...
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle