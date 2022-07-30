Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a marked police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday morning. It happened at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and South Chelton Road just before 8 a.m.

CSPD says the officer saw a vehicle “commit a red light violation at the intersection” so the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. As the officer was heading through the intersection, their vehicle reportedly hit another.

The driver of the second vehicle went to the hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of the crash, the CSPD officer did not report any injuries.

The intersection of Academy and Chelton was closed in all directions for a few hours but reopened around 11 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.