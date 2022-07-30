Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

At about 2:50 p.m. on July 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement to the public:

“The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a female was found deceased in a Pueblo West home this morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:45 a.m. to the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found the victim deceased. There is no danger to the public. The death is being considered suspicious due to the age of the victim. The identity and age of the individual and the manner and cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office at the appropriate time. No further information will be released at this time.”

Haley’s death was deemed a homicide by the coroner’s office two days later and the investigation is still undergoing.

Now, on Saturday, July 30, Haley’s family and loved ones are gathering at the Pueblo Dam to tube down the Arkansas River, before releasing red balloons in her honor once reaching Pueblo Boulevard. The memorial honors what was once one of Haley’s most loved activities.

“This was one of Haley’s favorite things to do. She almost a year ago floated down the river and saved her mother from drowning,” says Candice Otero, Haley’s older cousin. “This is just our way of showing that we’re not giving up on her.... we want justice, we want her name to live on.”

Haley’s mother, Tanya Perkins, says this is for parents everywhere who are dealing with the loss of a child.

“This is in memory of Haley obviously, but truly for every parent that has lost their child. They are never forgotten. Somebody somewhere remembers their name and we just want to bring light to the community.... how many is it gonna take before we unite and stop what’s going on? Innocent kids don’t have to die,” says Tanya.

Tanya also outlines the care that Haley had for all of those around her.

“She was friends with the kid in school who didn’t have friends, because she wanted them to have one friend. She was always there for anybody if they needed her, she was the first person to go in for you,” Tanya states.

Even after Haley’s passing, Tanya explains that she has left behind some inspiration for how we should all live our lives.

“She stood up for herself, she didn’t let anybody disrespect her at all, she stood up for what she believed in and more people should be like that,” Tanya explains.

The last update from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office is that the homicide investigation is still undergoing. We’ll provide further updates on this investigation as we receive them.

