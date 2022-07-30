2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo

30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert and 36-year-old, Jessie Leone Culpepper arrest photos.
30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert and 36-year-old, Jessie Leone Culpepper arrest photos.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting before 1 p.m. Friday near West 4th Street and Alamo Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a drive-by shooting without injury. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend was involved in the shooting.

Police located the suspect near West 11th Street and Pueblo Boulevard and began a police chase as the suspects refused to stop for marked police vehicles while driving at a quick rate of speed. At the intersection of Spaulding Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, the suspects reportedly ran a red light, when a vehicle driving through the intersection with a green light struck the corner of the suspect vehicle. The person in the this vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

After the suspect vehicle was hit, police say they lost control, crossed Pueblo Blvd and the suspect vehicle rolled several times.

Officers contacted 30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert on scene and later found 36-year-old Jessie Leone Culpepper attempting to hide in nearby businesses.

Lambert, a parolee, was charged with attempted first degree assault, possession of a weapon by previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon. Culpepper was charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Primrose School closes after state investigation and serious allegations including child abuse
Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Jared and Jamy Whiteman
Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Theft suspect.
WANTED: Suspect last seen driving a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs area caught on camera stealing

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Colorado Springs Police cruiser hit while making a traffic stop
Storms take a back seat this week
Warmth and sunshine return
One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight...
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Several people in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle