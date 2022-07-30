2 arrested in drive-by shooting near downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police have arrested two people in connection with a drive-by shooting before 1 p.m. Friday near West 4th Street and Alamo Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a drive-by shooting without injury. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend was involved in the shooting.

Police located the suspect near West 11th Street and Pueblo Boulevard and began a police chase as the suspects refused to stop for marked police vehicles while driving at a quick rate of speed. At the intersection of Spaulding Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard, the suspects reportedly ran a red light, when a vehicle driving through the intersection with a green light struck the corner of the suspect vehicle. The person in the this vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

After the suspect vehicle was hit, police say they lost control, crossed Pueblo Blvd and the suspect vehicle rolled several times.

Officers contacted 30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert on scene and later found 36-year-old Jessie Leone Culpepper attempting to hide in nearby businesses.

Lambert, a parolee, was charged with attempted first degree assault, possession of a weapon by previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon. Culpepper was charged with felony eluding, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

