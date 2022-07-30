1 person seriously injured in shooting outside bar near downtown Colorado Springs

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight Saturday. The shooting happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

Officers say one person was shot. Police are still investigating.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

