WANTED: Suspect last seen driving a U-Haul truck in Colorado Springs area caught on camera stealing
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person caught on camera stealing.
The alleged crime happened on Thursday in a neighborhood close to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road along Chromium Drive. The neighborhood is in the Colorado Springs area, but part of unincorporated El Paso County.
Photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, a U-Haul box truck, are at the bottom of this article. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.