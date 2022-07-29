Teen wanted for attempted murder charges

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriffs Office is looking for 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson in connection with a shooting. This happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins.

Deputies responded and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds; He was taken to the hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The suspect was not found in the area as deputies searched. Deputies day Pixley-Johnson knows the victim.

Pixley-Johnson is described as 5′8″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. A photo can be found at the top of this article.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Pixley-Johnson on attempted murder first degree, possession of handgun by juvenile, and aggravated juvenile offender.

Pixley-Johnson is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to call Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.