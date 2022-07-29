Roads back open following crash, 1 person sent to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital following a crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Colorado Springs Fire Department and police were on scene of the crash.

Southbound Academy Boulevard was blocked at Montebello Drive due to the traffic crash, but reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

CSFD had to help get the person out of the car, their current condition is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

