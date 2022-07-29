Roads back open following crash, 1 person sent to the hospital

One person is in the hospital following a crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy...
One person is in the hospital following a crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital following a crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. Colorado Springs Fire Department and police were on scene of the crash.

Southbound Academy Boulevard was blocked at Montebello Drive due to the traffic crash, but reopened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

CSFD had to help get the person out of the car, their current condition is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Multiple people arrested after four vehicles stolen from a dealership in Colorado.
3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Police at the Kum & Go off Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing, where the shooting victim...
Shooting investigation in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Latest News

More Rain Friday
Unseasonably Cool Friday
Southern Colorado could see flash flooding in the coming days
The dangers of flash flooding
The couple are both accused of stealing almost $200,000 through their construction company.
WATCH - Colorado Springs Firefighter and wife appear in court on theft charges
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday