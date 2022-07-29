Picture Purrrr-fect: Owner reunited with pet after 8 months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Meet Oliver. According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), he had been missing for around eight months.

His owner reportedly filed a lost pet report on their website and started to lose hope. Turns out Oliver had just taken a little bit of a staycation... HSPPR says Oliver was found in a neighborhood not too far from his home and brought in as a stray.

The team searched through lost pet reports and found a match. They called Oliver’s owner down to the shelter the same day, and the two were reunited. Oliver was so excited to see his dad and greeted him at the kennel door with meows and purrs.

HSPPR was able to confirm ownership through photos and the fact that he was missing all his teeth.

Oliver is now back home where he belongs!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.