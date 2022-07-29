PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Multiple people arrested after four vehicles stolen from a dealership in Colorado.
3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Jared and Jamy Whiteman
Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges

Latest News

Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A school district in Illinois has approved a new security system to help protect students...
Protecting students: School district adds artificial intelligence to increase security
Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Primrose School closes after state investigation and serious allegations including child abuse
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say