Man arrested in connection with stabbing, woman killed

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police say a man is in custody after a reported stabbing. This happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near Highway 50 and Bonforte Boulevard.

Officers identified the suspect as 41-year-old Brian Rodriguez. He was taken into custody at the scene.

As police responded to the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times and was taken to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Pueblo Police are currently investigating this death.

If anyone has any information you should contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.

