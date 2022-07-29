Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
Multiple people arrested after four vehicles stolen from a dealership in Colorado.
3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Suspected DUI crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday
Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is offering 1 million seats on sale for $19 for just a few days
Jared and Jamy Whiteman
Colorado Springs firefighter now on unpaid leave as he and his wife face major theft charges

Latest News

Weekend forecast
Warming Up This Weekend
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast
Covid cases have been coming down from the latest surge for about 4 weeks, although numbers...
WATCH: COVID cases don't yet appear to have a seasonal pattern, epidemiologist says
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda