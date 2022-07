Thanks for your patience. On or about July 18, 2022, the El Paso County Department of Human Services received a referral with allegations of abuse and neglect occurring at the Primrose School of Briargate in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Department of Human Services did not investigate the referral. On July 20, 2022, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) received a severity one complaint. On July 21, 2022, a representative of CDEC completed a follow-up investigation of the referral and severity one complaint. The founded investigation allegations are lack of supervision, harsh treatment, failure to report child abuse, unqualified staff, regularly exceeding ratio in the school-age classroom, staff members falling asleep during nap time, missing background checks, and children left outside unattended.

The Department of Early Childhood, therefore, has reasonable grounds to believe that the operation of the facility presents a substantial danger to the public health, safety, and welfare, requiring emergency action as contemplated by section 24-4-104(4)(a). Additionally, the Department’s position is supported by substantial evidence that the Licensee is willfully or deliberately violating the Department’s licensing Regulations 4. §§ 26.5-5-317(2)(k), C.R.S.