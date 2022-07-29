Celebrate Colorado Day Monday, August 1, free entrance to all State Parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In honor of the 146th annual Colorado Day, which is this Monday, August 1, all State Parks will have free entry and annual state park pass prices will be cut by more than half.

On August 1, 1876, Colorado joined the union and officially became a state.

“Colorado day is an opportunity to celebrate our beautiful state, support our small businesses, visit one of our world-class state parks for free, and experience everything Colorado has to offer,” said Gov Polis. “We will continue doing everything we can to save people money and to build a Colorado for all.”

You can visit any of the 42 state parks across Colorado. The History Colorado museum is also offering free admission and providing fun activities and attractions to learn about Colorado history. To register and see more details visit their site. Other museums, venues and entities are offering a variety of ways to celebrate Colorado Day.

