Broncos Derek Wolfe steps away from the game

The Broncos made the announcement Friday, Derek Wolfe is stepping away from the game.(Broncos)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos made the announcement Friday, Derek Wolfe is stepping away from the game.

“After 🔟 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.” #ThankYouDWolfe

Wolfe says “After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.”

