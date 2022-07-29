Broncos Derek Wolfe steps away from the game
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos made the announcement Friday, Derek Wolfe is stepping away from the game.
“After 🔟 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.” #ThankYouDWolfePosted by Denver Broncos on Friday, July 29, 2022
Wolfe says “After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.”
