WATCH: U.S. Health and Human Services secretary holds briefing on monkeypox at 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is holding a media briefing starting at 9 a.m. on the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

Among the topics to be discussed Thursday are the allocation and distribution plans for the 786,000 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine approved for use by the FDA.

