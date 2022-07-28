Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Health and Human Services secretary holds briefing on monkeypox at 9 a.m.

By KKTV
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is holding a media briefing starting at 9 a.m. on the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

Among the topics to be discussed Thursday are the allocation and distribution plans for the 786,000 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine approved for use by the FDA.

Watch the briefing at the top of this page.

