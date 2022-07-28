Turn around, don’t drown: CSFD warns drivers to stay safe ahead of storms Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We have all heard it over and over again, but it’s a lesson we all need to remember; Turn around, don’t drown!

The 11 Breaking Weather team is expecting a few scattered storms and showers Thursday afternoon and a possibility of flooding.

Plan on scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Flooding is very likely! pic.twitter.com/lFUvDi8L0C — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) July 28, 2022

Before the storm rolls into El Paso County, 11 News talked with the Colorado Springs Fire Department about safety in these types of conditions.

“Really the biggest thing is we don’t want you going in the water. That’s number one find a different way to go home. It might take you a little bit longer but find a different way to go home,” says CSFD Captain Mike Smaldino. “Just treat it as the road is closed and ‘I’ve got to find a new way to go home’ or go somewhere and sit and wait. You can pull into a parking lot, you can wait right there, even on the street if the entire street is closed down. It becomes very, it doesn’t fit into your time frame in your day and it might be at a very inopportune time but I would rather you be safe.”

If someone does end up getting stuck in a flooded area, CSFD and CSPD will respond to the area, but Smaldino says each of these situations are 99% preventable.

“This is one of those typically 99% of the time preventable. What will do is we’ll go out and we’ll show up and if we can just make voice contact then what will do is a watch the water initially,” says Smaldino. “If we see the water saying the same or even just starting to come down will just wait there with them. Because in that case there there’s no reason to put either of us in danger. Because we have to go out and get you put you in a life vest and bring you back then through that water.”

The City of Colorado Springs says floods mainly tend to happen May through September. They say no one should ever try to cross an area that is flooding. Officials say it takes six inches of fast moving water to knock you off your feet, ten inches of water can move a car, and 18 inches can float your vehicle.

The City says:

An urban and small stream advisory means that isolated flooding of streams, streets, and low-lying areas, such as railroad underpasses and urban storm drains is occurring.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible. Be alert and prepared to move to high ground. Watch for rising water levels or unusual street flooding is possible. Listen to local radio or television stations or Weather Service radio for possible flash flood warnings and bulletins. Locate a hand crank or battery powered radio and extra batteries.

A flash flood warning means that a flash flood is occurring or is about to occur. If necessary relocate immediately and seek high ground away from high risk areas and water. Do not attempt to cross moving water either on foot or in your vehicle.

If you see clogged inlets or other public drainage infrastructure problems, report it immediately.

Within Colorado Springs city limits contact the Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division by calling 719-385-ROAD

Outside of city limits contact the El Paso County Public Service Department at 719-520-6890

We say it every time there is a big storm and the possibility of flooding in our area, but CSFD wants everyone to remember the phrase “Turn around, don’t drown”.

