Teen in critical condition following triple shooting in small Colorado town

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead and a teen was last listed in critical condition following a triple shooting in a small Colorado town.

The violent act was carried out on Saturday inside a Lamar apartment complex. Four people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reporting 50-year-old Roy Bock and 58-year-old Loretta Rhoades were shot and killed inside the apartment. The third victim, 18-year-old Keisha Graeff, survived and was taken to a hospital in the Denver Metro area for treatment. Graeff’s condition was “critical” as of Wednesday night. The fourth person in the apartment was the alleged gunmen, 24-year-old Jourden White.

White reportedly fled the scene leading to a police chase ending near the border of Colorado and Kansas where White reportedly took his own life.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the suspect and victims knew each other but is still investigating what the relationship between the four was. The victims were all living at the Lamar Apartments.

