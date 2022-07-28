Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs on Thursday, suspected DUI crash

Crash on I-25 7/28/22.
Crash on I-25 7/28/22.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at about 5 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 128 near Fountain. Details on how many cars were involved was still under investigation. Early into the investigation, Colorado State Patrol believes the person who caused the crash may have been driving under the influence.

Click here for a live traffic map.

The highway was still closed on the southbound side as of 5:55 p.m.

