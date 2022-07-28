Southbound I-25 closed south of Colorado Springs on Thursday, suspected DUI crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at about 5 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 128 near Fountain. Details on how many cars were involved was still under investigation. Early into the investigation, Colorado State Patrol believes the person who caused the crash may have been driving under the influence.

The highway was still closed on the southbound side as of 5:55 p.m.

